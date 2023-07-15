GOWRIE, Iowa — A rural Webster County man is facing several felony charges after allegedly threatening both his son and law enforcement officers with a gun Friday, which ended in a long standoff before his arrest.

44-year-old Ronald Kraft of Gowrie was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and armed with intent after his arrest.

According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Kraft’s teenage son called 911 Friday afternoon and told the dispatcher his father had aimed a gun at him. The son said his father put a gun to his head then fired the gun towards his feet.

The sheriff’s office said Kraft became confrontational with law enforcement when they arrived at his home and would not put his gun down. They said Kraft barricaded himself inside and tried to bait them into suicide by cop.

The office called in its special operations team, which included an MRAP armored truck, and a negotiator from Iowa State Patrol to resolve the standoff.

Kraft came out peacefully after several hours. He was examined at a nearby hospital before he was booked into the Webster County Jail.