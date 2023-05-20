DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday morning boasted clear skies, sunshine and volunteers working at Fort Des Moines Park.

Spring into Action at Fort Des Moines Park was Saturday morning, where the Blank Park Zoo, Polk County Conservation, the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Iowa River Revival all collaborate to make sure the park is ready for the season.

“We are all working together to use our volunteers to clear out invasive plants,” said Christine Eckles, the chief engagement officer at Blank Park Zoo. “The cool part is that we take it back to the zoo to give it to our animals to browse and eat on.”

The event has been taking place for nearly a half-decade. This year’s clean up featured 23 volunteers, the most for the event. Organizations and volunteers remove invasive plant species to let wild flowers grow and encourage pollination.