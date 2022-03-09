WINTERSET, Iowa – The cleanup process continues in Winterset after Saturday’s deadly tornado caused 13.7 miles of destruction.

Tuesday, more than 200 volunteers met at the Madison County Fairgrounds to help with debris cleanup. Many people donated equipment to use for the cleanup as well.

People are volunteering not just to clear public spaces but also private property damaged by the storm.

Diogenes Ayala, the Director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said the healing process won’t start until the debris is clear. ”The longer it stays there the longer people are reminded of what happened,” Ayala said.

Ayala said that it will take a long time to fully recover. “It’s not like we’re gonna be done by the end of the week there’s so much to do so it’s gonna be months before we can truly start to recover.”

MCEMA posted a hotline for residents to call if they would like help clearing the debris caused by the tornado — 641-316-0877.

There are also plans for a hotline for people who want to volunteer. Winterset will release the volunteer hotline number later Wednesday.