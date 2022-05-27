WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Former Iowa governor, and current U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack will be back in Iowa Friday.

Secretary Vilsack plans to highlight his department’s efforts to develop and expand the use of wood products, strengthen wood markets, and protect community forests as part of its response to the climate crisis.

The program also supports sustainable forest management in areas where there is a high wildfire risk.

During his visit, Vilsack will speak at a mass timber building project in West Des Moines. He is expected to announce new funding for the USDA Forest Service’s Wood Innovations program.