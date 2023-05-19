CARROLL, Iowa — An Illinois man was sentenced to up to five years in prison for a chase that nearly killed a police officer in Carroll.

The Carroll County Attorney’s Office released dashcam and bodycam video of the terrifying chase this week. It shows Officer Patrick McCarty attempting to arrest 29-year-old Dennis Guider Jr. in March of 2021.

As the officer stood outside of the car, Guider pushed the vehicle’s driver out and attempted to flee. Officer McCarty pulled his gun as the car crept forward. He eventually climbed on the hood, trying to get the driver to stop.

Guider continued on with Officer McCarty clinging to the roof and police say the car hit speeds of 50-miles per hour. Guider attempted to drive through a ditch, sending the officer flying off the car.

Officer McCarty suffered a compression fracture in his back. According to the Des Moines Register he returned to work at the police department after three months.

Guider pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and last week was ordered to serve up to five years in prison. The sentence will commence after he is released from an Illinois prison, where he is serving time in a separate case.