DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday is Veterans Day. It celebrates all the men and women who are currently or have previously served in the U.S. military. Throughout central Iowa, there are several events honoring local veterans.

Hy-Vee is hosting its annual Veterans Day breakfast beginning at 9:00 a.m.

There is a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter beginning at 8:00 a.m. There’s another ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown beginning at 11:00 a.m.

There’s also a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at the Meadows Events and Conference Center in Altoona.

Dan Gannon, a Vietnam veteran and veterans advocate from Iowa said it’s vital people keep going to Veterans Day events to make sure their sacrifice is not forgotten. It helps everyone stay connected with veterans and their service to the country.

Friday is also Armistice Day. It marks the 104th anniversary of the end of World War I.