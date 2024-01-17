KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The man officials say shot and killed an Algona police officer back in September will go to trial in the case this summer.

Kyle Ricke

Kyle Ricke’s murder trial was originally scheduled to start in December of 2023 for the killing of Officer Kevin Cram. Court records show in November, that date was pushed to May 14, 2024. Last Friday, District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg granted a second continuance in the case and ordered Kyle Ricke’s murder trial to begin June 25, 2024.

Ricke is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Officer Cram on the evening of September 13, 2023. The officer was serving an arrest warrant in a harassment case when Ricke allegedly opened fire. Officer Cram died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Officials said Ricke fled to Minnesota following the shooting where he was taken into custody later that night near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

Ricke has pleaded not guilty in the case.