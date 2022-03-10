KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iowa State fans have waited all year for early March, when they get the chance to show their Cyclone pride at the Big 12 Basketball Tournament in Kansas City. True to tradition, the Fountain City filled up with cardinal and gold for the games.

Thousands of Iowa State fans flocked to the T-Mobile Center Thursday night for their matchup with Texas Tech. Fans affectionally call the migration to Kansas City “Hilton South,” a nod to Iowa State’s home arena in Ames, the Hilton Coliseum.

This was the first tournament since 2019 where fans could enjoy the festivities without COVID-19 restrictions, which allowed for a massive Iowa State pep rally inside of the Power & Light District before the game.

“It’s a great tradition, I look forward to it every year,” said Iowa State fan Jeff Cosgrove. “They run out of beer it seems when we come, they may have to increase their beer inventory.”

Cosgrove uses the tournament to reunite with his brother Doug, who is also a rabid Iowa State fan.

“Doug’s in Des Moines, and I’m in Lincoln, Nebraska,” Cosgrove said. “We both have a 3 hour drive and just meet right in the middle here.”

Spencer Hanson, a Des Moines native attending college in northern Missouri, decided to come to the Big 12 Tournament for the first time this year.

“When I was a kid, I would always get out of school early to watch Iowa State’s first first round games,” Hanson said. “This is a bucket list type of thing for me.”

The fans said they were satisfied with Iowa State’s performance even before the game started. The Cyclones improved from two wins last season to 20 wins this season, a sign of optimism for many wearing cardinal and gold.

“Oh gosh, I would’ve been excited with a 10 win season this year after coming off of last year,” said Dave Wiggis, who drove to Kansas City from Dension, Iowa. “We’re excited to be here.”