STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake teen was cited last Wednesday after the car she was driving hit a child.

According to a release, the Storm Lake Police Department was called around 7:00 p.m. on May 18 to a report of a child hit by a car while riding a bike in the area of East 3rd Street and Roberts Street.

The release stated that upon arrival, officers determined that a 17-year-old woman driving an SUV had hit an 8-year-old Storm Lake boy riding a bicycle in the roadway.

The child was treated at the scene by Buena Vista County Regional Medical Center (BVRMC) paramedics and transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from the accident.

The driver was cited for No Valid Driver’s License and Driving with Obstructed View (cracked windshield).

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted at the scene by BVCRMC EMS.