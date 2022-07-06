Charis Paulson of the Iowa Department of Public Safety donates blood during the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on July 6, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway and there’s plenty of time for you to take part and support your favorite emergency responders.

You can stop in at any LifeServe Blood Center to donate and cast your vote between your local EMS, fire, or police departments. Donors will earn a limited-edition Battle of the Badges t-shirt while supplies last, along with the satisfaction of donating blood at a time when supplies are critically low.

“We think it’s very important for everybody to get out and donate. Anybody that’s eligible, anybody that’s able. We think it’s a good way for, like I said, our employees and our officers to give back to the communities that we serve. It’s kind of nice ‘cause we’re doing the ‘Battle of the Badges’ right now, so it kind of gives people an exciting way to have kind of a competitive spirit, I guess when you’re also coming out and doing something good for the community,” said Charis Paulson with the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive runs through Saturday. You can find out more information about donating during the blood drive here.