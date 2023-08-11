DES MOINES, Iowa – Hot and humid weather will settle in for the first half of the weekend before storm chances ramp up Sunday.

Temperatures rise to the upper 80s to low 90s Friday and Saturday. It will also be a bit muggy, feeling like the low to mid 90s. This is pretty much the kind of fair weather we’d expect to see!

A couple spotty storms will be possible Friday evening, with the best chances in southern Iowa. Saturday looks mostly dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Overall, chances for rain look pretty low for the state fair.

Showers and storms move in as early as Sunday morning ahead of a cold front. Stronger storms will be more likely in the afternoon and evening hours, some of which could produce hail and strong winds. If you’re planning to head out to the Iowa State Fair Sunday afternoon and evening, have a way to get weather alerts and a plan to seek shelter if needed.

Once the cold front moves through Sunday night into Monday morning, more pleasant weather settles in next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly dry conditions–nearly perfect fair weather!