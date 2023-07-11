DES MOINES, Iowa – A complex of strong storms is expected to develop Tuesday night, which will push southeast across the state during the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning.

A level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in place for the western half of the state today (mainly in the overnight hours). That threat shifts primarily to southern Iowa Wednesday morning.

As mentioned, storms are expected to build to the northwest, in northern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota. Thunderstorms should then form into a line and move southeast. The exact track of this line as well as how long it will be is still a bit uncertain, and should become clearer by tonight.

The first area to see storms will likely be northern Iowa. This will likely begin between midnight and 3AM Wednesday. This complex of storms will then track southeast, arriving in the Des Moines metro between 3AM and 6AM. The system should exit eastern locations by 9AM. Conditions should largely clear out by the afternoon, but a few lingering pop-up showers and storms are possible, mainly in southern Iowa.

Strong, potentially damaging winds are the main threat with this line of storms. There is a low but nonzero tornado threat for southern Iowa. Storms could also produce some large hail.



We’ll continue to bring you updates on WHO 13, who13.com, and on Iowa’s Weather Channel. It’s also a good idea to have a way to get weather warnings tonight (especially something that will wake you up), like the 13WarnMe app.