DES MOINES, Iowa – Foggy, overcast, and damp conditions linger through much of Friday, but strong storms enter the forecast Saturday.

A developing low-pressure system remains to the west. That system continues to increase moisture across the state, leading to fog, clouds, and on-and-off showers through Friday.

Some clearing will occur late overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday morning looks mostly dry, with some clearing possible.

The time period to watch will be Saturday afternoon (after 2 PM) into the evening hours. A cold front will approach from the west, triggering some showers and storms in western Iowa. The latest weather data seems to focus on northern Iowa for the greatest chance for storm development and intensity.

This timing, which is a bit earlier than previously thought, could interfere with the Cyclone game in Ames. Kickoff is at 3 PM, which is when storms could begin moving into western Iowa. This will mean a chance for storms during and after the game.

Some storms Saturday afternoon and evening will have the potential to produce strong winds and hail. The tornado threat looks to be decreasing overall but remains greatest in northern and western Iowa.

Storms are then expected to move through the state late Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. Most storms should wrap up by midnight, leaving just some lingering showers through the overnight. Some shower activity may persist into Sunday, with some clearing possible by Sunday afternoon and evening.

More rain chances linger into early next week, but they look spotty overall. Temperatures will be lower behind the front, meaning highs in the mid-70s.