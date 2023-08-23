IOWA — Hot weather has settled into central Iowa and we look to hit our highest temperatures of the week today. Highs are forecast to hit 100 on Wednesday afternoon. This would break the record high of 99 from 1975 for Des Moines. Many schools are holding indoor recess today on the first day of school to keep kids out of the extreme heat.

A big ridge of high pressure is sitting over the Central Plains. This is pushing all the clouds and rain over the Rockies and up into Canada through the end of the week. We continue to see increasing temperatures and humidity levels in Central Iowa.

The dewpoints will be up in the mid-70s, which puts us in the tropical to unbearable level for moisture in our atmosphere.

The high dewpoints and moisture will make the heat index values continue to rise well above the temperatures through Thursday.

High temperatures will start to get lower from here, dropping back to average mid to low 80s for the weekend and next week.

