MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – A two-year-old child died Tuesday morning after officials said they were backed over by a vehicle in a driveway.

According to the crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at a home in the 3300 block of Fairman Avenue around 9:10 a.m. That’s north of Baxter.

A release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was backing a truck out of a garage and did not see the child, who the crash report said was on a tricycle on the right rear side of the vehicle. The child was backed over by the truck.

Emergency crews responded and performed CPR on the child but they died on the scene.

The names of anyone involved in the incident have not been released. It remains under investigation.