DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says an impaired driver led troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday night.

It began on Highway 65 near Bondurant when a trooper tried to pull over a Corvette around 5:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. During the pursuit, the Corvette was clocked at more than 150 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in the parking lot at Smokey D’s on 2nd Avenue in Des Moines. No injuries were reported.

The driver, 21-year-old Cole Purdy of Des Moines, was taken into custody.

Purdy is being held in the Polk County Jail on multiple charges including operating while intoxicated, eluding, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid license, as well as several traffic violations.