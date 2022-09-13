OSCEOLA, Iowa — Voters in Osceola will make their pick Tuesday for a new mayor. Again.

Matt Stoll won the seat when his name was drawn from a candy dish after a tie with incumbent mayor Thomas Kedley in the November 2021 election. But about five months after Stoll was sworn-in, an incident at the Osceola Golf Course caused him to resign.

The special election to replace him is set for Tuesday. Four candidates are running for the open spot: Ann Ware, Willis Hamilton, Shane Simpson, and Thomas Kedley.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m.