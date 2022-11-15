MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa – Investigators believe snowy road conditions early Tuesday morning were the cause behind a crash that claimed the life of a Fremont man.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23, southeast of Oskaloosa, according to the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office. The preliminary investigation shows 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of rural Fremont, was traveling northbound when the snowy conditions caused him to lose control of his 2008 Ford Mustang.

The MCSO said the car then slid sideways into the southbound path of a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by 29-year-old Ethan VanDeKieft of Oskaloosa.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision. VanDeKieft was not injured.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the crash.