DES MOINES, Iowa – Central Iowa isn’t done with the snow and bitter cold yet — a quick-moving weather system will bring more snow chances and the return of arctic air through the weekend.

StormPath 9 PM Wednesday January 17, 2024

Clouds will build in throughout the day on Wednesday. By Wednesday night, a few light snow flurries are possible, but accumulations should be minimal.

Clouds stick around to start the day on Thursday. The weather system will arrive early Thursday afternoon, with snow expected to begin in the metro around 2 PM. Snow showers persist through the rest of Thursday afternoon and evening. This could make the evening commute tricky and slick, especially with existing snow on the ground and roads. Snow should wrap up by midnight Thursday into Friday, with sunshine expected by Friday.

Snow accumulations will likely be in the 1-3″ range, with some locally higher amounts possible. This will be a fluffy snow, prone to blowing and drifting.

Quick-moving clipper systems like this one usually don’t produce a lot of snow. However, when temperatures are lower, more snow can be produced given the same amount of moisture. This is referred to as a snow ratio. Snow ratios with this system will likely be in the 20:1 range, which means that while only about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of liquid water may fall with this system, isolated pockets of 3-4″ of snow will be possible.

As the snow arrives, temperatures will plummet. Overnight lows fall back below zero on Thursday night and Friday night. Highs on Friday and Saturday will struggle to reach the single digits. Winds will also pick up, which will not only cause wind chills to fall to the -20 to -30° range but also result in blowing snow.

The good news is that the cold air won’t last for too long. Highs rise back to the low 20s Sunday and well into the 30s by next week!