DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of southern Iowa received several inches of rain Wednesday morning, bringing some relief to a part of the state that has suffered from extreme drought.

The southwestern half of Iowa got in on most of the rain. A particularly heavy band set up along a line from Atlantic, Creston, Osceola and northeast of Lamoni.

Some locations, such as the Van Wert area, recorded a significant 5.5″ of rain according to one Photolink viewer report. Another report in the Weldon area recorded about 4.8″ of rain. Creston picked up the highest amount among the automated Iowa weather stations — about 4.22″.

Most of the rain wrapped up by around 1p.m. Here is a full list of totals from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday:

Van Wert: 5.5″

Weldon: 4.8″

Creston: 4.22″

Kellerton: 3.25″

Murray: 2.99″

Atlantic: 2.52″

Cromwell: 2.28″

Lamoni: 2.25″

Allerton: 2.15″

Corydon: 1.93″

Centerville: 1.78″

Osceola: 1.62″ Audubon: 0.87″

Chariton: 0.84″

Des Moines: 0.60″

Clarinda: 0.49″

Knoxville: 0.47″

Ottumwa: 0.21″

Pella: 0.16″

Ankeny: 0.16″

Oskaloosa: 0.14″

Perry: 0.13″

Carroll: 0.10″

Fairfield: 0.06″

More scattered showers and storms will be possible over the next few days.