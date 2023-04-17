KNOXVILLE, Iowa – The road across Red Rock Dam closed Monday and is expected to remain closed for about two months.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers originally planned to close Highway T15 back in early April but said work delays forced them to push the project back.

Officials said the road is being closed because of necessary preventative maintenance that must be done to the dam. A detour is in place and the road is expected to be closed through June 12.

The Corps says more partial road closures might be needed through 2024 to complete rehabilitation projects on the dam.