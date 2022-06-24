WHO 13 NEWS – This month marks 27 years since Iowa TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished. A group called “FindJodi” is making sure her story is not forgotten.

“Jodi was 27 years old. She disappeared on June 27. It will be 27 years on Monday since she’s gone,” Caroline Lowe, a FindJodi team member said. “Jodi has been gone as many years as she was alive, so this anniversary really strikes us in many ways.”

Huisentruit disappeared on June 27, 1995, when she was on her way to work at KIMT in Mason City. She has officially been declared dead, but her body has never been found.

The FindJodi team has stayed active in keeping her story alive and digging for answers. They’ve put up billboards in Mason City and even started a podcast.

As another year goes by, they plead that if someone knows something they say something.

“Just hoping that somebody in that area, it resonates and they say, ‘OK this is the year,'” Lowe said. “And even if they’re not sure or maybe they have a hunch, why not get it off your shoulders? Why not come forward and share it? Let it get checked off or if it is significant, what if your piece of information can be what gives Jodi’s family, loved ones, coworkers, so many people affected by her abduction, her disappearance get some answers.”

You can submit anonymous tips to FindJodi.com, or contact authorities.