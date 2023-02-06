ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland is shutting down its Raging River ride for good, more than a year and a half after a child lost his life in a tragic accident.

General Manager Bill Lentz announced the decision in a letter to guests posted on Adventureland’s website over the weekend. The statement read, in part:

“… I want to share that we have decided to permanently close the Raging River attraction. The decision comes after months of examination of the ride, working closely with its manufacturer to identify what enhancements each would need to meet our operating standards. Based upon that review, the best path forward is to close Raging River, and focus on enhancing the Adventureland experience elsewhere.” Bill Lentz, General Manager of Adventureland Resort

The ride has been closed since July 3, 2021, when the boat 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo and his family were in flipped over. Michael died and his father and older brother were injured in the accident.

Last year, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park and its former owners, the Krantz family.

Palace Entertainment bought Adventureland in late 2021.