TOPEKA, Kan. — Gas prices in Kansas are lower than many other states, but drivers may soon see another bump in price.

That could happen in the coming weeks when fuel providers are required to switch to a “summer blend” of fuel. It’s more expensive because the process takes longer and there is a lower yield, but it also reduces the chance of gas evaporating in your car when it’s hot outside.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced they are working on a plan to help keep gas prices as low as possible this summer.

The AGs sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency to ask it to allow the sale of E15 gasoline. That means gasoline is blended with 15% ethanol.

“Doing so will give the citizens of our states relief from the volatile and record-high gas prices, including price increases caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Schmidt and Miller said a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Kansas and Iowa are two of the largest producers of ethanol in the country, but air-quality regulations prohibit the sale of E15 over the summer in many areas of the United States, including Kansas City.

The EPA has the authority issue a waiver and allow E15 fuel to be sold year-round when “extreme or unusual fuel or fuel additive supply circumstances exist.”

“Allowing the higher blend of ethanol also would support our nation’s efforts toward reducing our dependence on foreign oil – especially during this time of global instability,” the letter said.