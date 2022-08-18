MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — A Polk City man has died after being hit by an SUV in Albia on Tuesday.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of South Clinton Street and Washington Avenue West in downtown Albia.

Timothy Olson, 56, was crossing South Clinton Street from the west, in the crosswalk, when he was struck by a southbound SUV driven by 33-year-old Michael Cox of Albia. The report says Cox did not see Olson in the crosswalk.

Olson was transported to the Monroe County Hospital but died from his injuries.

The investigation into the deadly accident continues.