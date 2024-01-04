DES MOINES, Iowa — After news of the school shooting at Perry High School broke Thursday morning, politicians began offering their reaction to the events.

“Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy. Our prayers are with the students, teachers & families of the Perry Community. I have been in contact with law enforcement agencies & am continuing to monitor the situation. I will be joining their press conference today.” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

“After today’s tragic attack at Perry High School, I’ve remained in close contact with first-responders who have indicated to me that the school is now secure. As a parent and community member, I’m beyond angry. My heart, and my commitment to holding those accountable, is with the community of Perry. We have a duty to protect our children, families, and educators. I remain in touch with first responders and local leaders in Perry, and I will continue to monitor the situation closely. We will not rest until there is full accountability for this heinous act of violence.” Congressman Zach Nunn (IA-03)

“I am so sad and so sorry that the Perry community is living this nightmare that has happened far too often across our country. Our schools have always been places of hope and support, where students go to learn new skills and gain the experiences that lead them to future success. Our students should be able to focus on creating brighter futures for themselves while they are in their classrooms, not looking for escape routes, hiding places, or fearing for their safety. The Perry community deserves better. Iowa deserves better.” Rita Hart, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party

“I’m devastated by the senseless and horrific shooting at Perry High School this morning. As a mother, my heart aches for the families of all students and staff impacted. We thank the officers who acted swiftly and courageously to restore safety. And we will continue to work with law enforcement and first responders to offer our support and assistance. Our prayers go out to the students, the teachers, their families, and the entire Perry community.” Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

“My team is in touch with officials in Dallas County about the heartbreaking situation at Perry High School. Join us in praying for the safety and recovery of those involved. Thank you to law enforcement for the swift response.” Sen. Joni Ernst

“Todays appalling violence at Perry HS is heartbreaking Barbara + I are grateful for quick response by school officials &law enforcement to protect students +restore safety. The Perry community is strong & will band 2gether thru hard time Im here 2help if addtl fed resources needed” Sen. Charles Grassley

“I am sending my prayers to the Perry community, especially to the families, classmates, and friends of the victims. This is a horrific and senseless tragedy. No parent should have to get that phone call and no child or teacher should be afraid to go to school. My team and I will continue monitoring as more information becomes available.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-02)