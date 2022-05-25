MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A 14-year-old is in custody facing multiple charges after Marshalltown police say he fired a gun during an altercation at a city park.

The incident happened Monday night at Arnold Park in the 100 block of South 7th Street, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Officers were called to the park on a report of a group of juveniles, one with a gun, threatening each other.

After interviewing several of the juveniles involved, police learned a 14-year-old male threatened to shoot someone while pointing a gun at them. The teen then fired the gun in the air.

No one was injured in the incident. Police were able to retrieve the gun.

The teen police say fired the shot was taken into custody on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, first-degree harassment, minor armed with a dangerous weapon, and reckless use of a firearm. He is being held in juvenile detention.