WINTERSET, Iowa – In July of 2020 I visited Adam and Jennifer O’Neal on Pepperharrow Farm to produce this video.

On March 5, 2022, the deadly tornado that ripped through Madison County devastated the flower farm as it passed. Adam and Jennifer were still in shock when they posted on Instagram moments after the storm passed.

Fundraising to rebuild the farm is ongoing. You can donate through GoFundMe here.