PELLA, Iowa — For Deb Fessler, teaching is more than a career, it’s a passion.

“We become a family, and we just want to experience things together. I love for them to hear things, see things, and also just feel it,” said Fessler.

A first-grade teacher at Madison Elementary School in Pella, Mrs. Fessler hones in on her own skills to keep her students engaged in what they’re learning. Fessler says music is a major part of their learning style.

“We sing a lot. I’m a singer so we do a lot of singing in my class and a lot of learning through songs, and they shock me, I didn’t think they would ever be able to learn this but my students through music will learn like all of the states or the presidents, and they’re just amazing,” said Fessler.

And her work is making a big impact in the classroom. So big, that it was actually one of her students who nominated her for the Golden Apple Award with the help of her mom.

“She’s really really kind and it means a lot to me that she’s my teacher this year, and I am never going to forget her,” said Ella Myers, a student of Fessler’s, and her nominator.

“She wanted to do something special for her and I said well there is a Golden Apple Award that we could nominate her for and she was so excited. So I asked her to give me a list of things she loves about Mrs. Fessler and the list went on and on and on about all kinds of things,” said Kim Myers, Ella’s Mother.

It’s a touching tribute to an amazing teacher.

“It blesses my heart so deeply to know that she feels that way, and that is my goal, that the classroom would be a safe place to come and to feel loved and seen for who they are,” said Fessler.

She’s always going a step beyond, and inspiring other educators in her life, one being her husband, Bob Fessler, a teacher at Pella High School.

“When I heard, I literally cried. I just know the passion that Deb has for her classroom and what she puts into it every day. Getting to live with her and just seeing what goes into her daily work is amazing. So, it doesn’t surprise me, yet it does because it is such an amazing award that everyone kind of strives for,” said Mr. Fessler.

For Deb, the award is a sweet tribute to her work as they wrap up the school year.

“I feel very undeserving, but I feel so grateful, and it’s just something I’ll never forget, and it will be something that I treasure in my heart always,” said Fessler.

