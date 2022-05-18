CHARITON, Iowa – Visitors will again be able to enjoy Red Haw State Park starting Friday.

The park was heavily damaged during a tornado back on March 5th. One camper at the park died in the storm and another was injured.

Workers are continuing to clear downed trees and make repairs, but some parts of the park are open.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says while the beach and north boat ramp are open, the campground and the surrounding trails are still closed. The DNR is asking visitors to avoid the campground because heavy equipment is being used by the clean-up crews.

The DNR doesn’t expect the campground to be re-opened until after Labor Day.