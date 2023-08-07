REDFIELD, Iowa — A part of the Raccoon River Valley Trail closed Monday and will remain closed while work is done on the trail.

The Raccoon River Valley Trail Association says the section between Linden and Redfield will be closed until further notice. The closure allows for rehabilitation to be done to the trail and bridges.

The RRVTA says the Redfield Depot will remain open during the trail closure.

You can keep track of the progress of work on the trail on the RRVTA’s Facebook page.

Another part of the trail is scheduled to be closed between August 7-11 in Dallas Center. A solar structure is being installed adjacent to the trail, which means it will be closed between Walnut Street to 14th Street. This is the part of the trail where the restroom is located.