WHO 13 NEWS — Next week marks the end of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Public Health Proclamation, and it could mean yet another challenge for schools.

The emergency declaration eased substitute teaching restrictions to help overcome a lack of teachers. The change allowed paraeducators to serve as substitute teachers. That will no longer be an option next Wednesday, Feb. 16.

“It feels like a slap in the face,” Donna Fiscus, a paraeducator, said. “All of a sudden, I was good enough for that time period. But now you’re not…It’s the Board of Education and Gov. Reynolds that’s now saying, ‘Nope, I’m sorry. Thank you for your service. Thank you for doing this, but now you’re done.’”

Fiscus said she got her paraeducator certificate online, and then completed the substitute authorization course. She’s been subbing at BCLUW Schools since last school year.

With the COVID-19 emergency proclamation ending next week, paraeducators like Fiscus will no longer be able to substitute in any classroom and will be limited to only subbing in their assigned special education classroom. That’s only if they’re full-time and have an assigned classroom, which Fiscus does not.

BCLUW Schools Superintendent Ben Petty was hopeful the easing of substitute teaching restrictions would have continued even after the proclamation expired, because the pool of people is just that small.

“If we were to lose, you know, even one or two substitute teachers because of that, it just makes things more challenging,” Petty explained. “And it oftentimes means that we’re really scrambling to try and fill in when the teacher is absent, or that other teachers are giving up their planning period more often, and it just creates more stress, more of a strain on the entire system.”

Both educators hope the governor and lawmakers take another look at this in order to fill a need that will be sure to continue.