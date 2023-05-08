IOWA — A couple rounds of thunderstorms impacted central Iowa on Sunday. The first storm started near Carroll around 1 PM, moved along Highway 30, and then turned southeast towards Newton and Grinnell by 4 PM. The second was a line of convective thunderstorms that formed in western and southwestern Iowa during the evening and crossed Central and Southern Iowa through late Sunday night and early Sunday morning.

Here’s a look at some of the 24-hour rainfall totals from around Central Iowa:

Ames 1.17″

Des Moines 1.14″

Osceola 1.00″

Chariton 0.92″

Grinnell 0.90″

Creston 0.80″

Marshalltown 0.68″

Boone 0.68″

Ankeny 0.55″

Knoxville 0.54″

Here is a map of estimated 24-hour rainfall totals. The highest amounts fell in far southwest Iowa and across Eastern Iowa.

