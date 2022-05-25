OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa chiropractor is accused of assaulting a minor at his practice in February and is facing a lawsuit accusing him of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor as well.

Bruce Lindberg, 62, a chiropractor at Lindberg Chiropractic, P.C. is being accused of sexual contact with a ten-year-old boy at his practice. The misconduct occurred on February 16, 2022 during business hours.

The ten-year-old boy was visiting the practice with an adult family friend whose child was receiving chiropractic care from Lindberg. Lindberg allegedly took the ten-year-old boy into a private examination room, had the boy take off his shirt, and began massaging the child’s back with lotion. After massaging the child, Lindberg hugged and kissed the child.

Lindberg has been criminally convicted of sexual misconduct of minors before in Albia. In 1988 to 1989 Lindberg was accused of making suggestive and lewd advances to seven patients and one non-patient, who were all minors at the time. Lindberg was charged with six years of probation and his license to practice was suspended on September 28, 1990.

In an agreed upon Stipulation and Order between Lindberg and the Iowa Board of Chiropractic Examiners filed in March 1991, after the probationary period ended, Lindberg would not be allowed to provide chiropractic examination, treatment or care to boys under the age of 18 without the presence of a staff member and/or parent.

Lindberg was arrested and charged with assault of a minor in April 2022. The lawsuit is still pending.