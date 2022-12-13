BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — An Ogden man died in a crash Monday after his truck rear-ended a semi near Boone.

It happened around 5:21 p.m. on Highway 30 at R Avenue, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field drive when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Brian Lage.

Lage died from injuries he received in the crash. No other injuries were reported by the ISP.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.