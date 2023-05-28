MARION COUNTY, IOWA — Marion County officials are looking for a missing person at Lake Red Rock.

Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt told WHO 13 News that a small group of people went swimming in Lake Red Rock on Saturday night. One person went missing while the group was in the water.

Sandholt said that the search and rescue efforts started last night and continued again Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

Those going to Lake Red Rock are advised to stay away from the Whitebreast boating ramp as the search continues. The rest of the lake is open to the public.

