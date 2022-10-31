DAVENPORT, Iowa – The name of a man killed in a shooting involving law enforcement in eastern Iowa early Sunday morning has been released.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified 24-year-old Kenneth Carrol, of Davenport, as the person who died following a shooting with officers after a chase.

The incident started around 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue in Davenport. The DPS said multiple agencies were patrolling the area when officers tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle and the driver wouldn’t pull over. A pursuit began and ended near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue when the vehicle became disabled.

The occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene and during a foot chase, the DPS said officers from multiple agencies exchanged gunfire with Carrol. He died from his injuries on the scene.

The DPS said two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police Officers, and one Bettendorf Police Officer fired shots during the incident. They have been placed on critical incident leave while the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation looks into the shooting. Their names are not being released prior to interviews with the DCI, according to protocol.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will conduct the autopsy on Carrol.