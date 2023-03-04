ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The Drake Bulldogs’ number one fan is making history at this year’s Arch Madness. It’s the first time Griff has ever been allowed inside the arena.

Players and fans hope having Griff there leads to a paw-sitive effect.

“Having Griff here is super good, super fun,” Roman Penn, senior guard said. “Having all these fans here, I think we have one of the farthest drives to St. Louis so that shows how much they support us and hopefully we get more people tomorrow.”

“Just look at the sendoff that the team gets, the experience, it is something they’ll always remember,” Head Coach Darian DeVries said. “Our fans are into it and we’re not getting cheated this weekend I promise you.”

The last time Drake won the conference tournament was in 2008. The Bulldogs are now 2-0 with Griff inside the arena. Griff hopes to bring home a tournament title Sunday against Bradley.