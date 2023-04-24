INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Norwalk mother charged with murdering her newborn after giving birth back in February was in court Monday morning.

Megan Staude had a bond review hearing at the Warren County Courthouse. Her bond was initially set at $1 million, but her attorney claims that is excessive.

The motion filed by her attorney said Staude does not have a driver’s license, car, or passport making it extremely difficult for her to flee the area, and asked for it to be reduced.

During the hearing Monday, the request for a lower bond was reviewed and denied. Her next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 10.

Megan Staude and her father, Rodney Staude, are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of the child.

Rodney Staude had been scheduled to be in court Monday as well for a pretrial conference, but it has been continued to May 22.

Police began investigating after co-workers of Megan’s contacted them in March, concerned about the health and safety of the newborn.

Court documents state both Megan and Rodney initially lied to investigators about what happened. Megan later told police she gave birth at the family’s Norwalk home on February 24. She said she put the baby in a box and he cried on and off for two days but she didn’t provide any care. Megan told investigators on February 26 she and Rodney put the baby in a trash bag. The child was still alive at the time.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Rodney told police he closed the plastic bag, before discarding it in a ditch.

Police found the infant’s remains in a ditch in the 5300 block of Delaware Street, south of Norwalk.