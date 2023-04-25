MARQUETTE, Iowa — Communities in northeast Iowa along the Mississippi River are bracing for major flooding this week. Preparations are underway for a crest that could possibly be the second-highest ever in Marquette.

A bed and breakfast along the river is surrounded by water and the riverfront area is swamped by rising water. The town has begun putting up Hesco barriers and will add more this week. They have raised up a road to get into what’s called the Bench, the lowest area in town, where a few residents need to be ready to evacuate.

The rising water may mean Highway 76 will be closed down.

“If the town has to shut down, it’s going to be because we could not hold the water back so then it might be a while to take a long time to pump all this water back out. We’ve done this before you know it scares is it makes me very, very nervous, but you know we do have a plan we’re gonna follow. Our plan gets worse before hopefully it’ll work again,” said Marquette Mayor Steven Wiepert.

The Mississippi River could crest there late this week or the coming weekend.