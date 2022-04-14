DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The new owners of the “Field of Dreams” site in Iowa plan to use $80 million in private investment to make the popular tourist attraction a destination for youth baseball and softball tournaments.

The Des Moines Register reports that Go the Distance said in a news release Thursday that the money will be used to build baseball and softball fields, team dormitories and a hotel, among other improvements. Go the Distance’s CEO is longtime Chicago White Sox star and hall-of-famer Frank Thomas.

(Courtesy: Go the Distance Baseball, LLC)

(Courtesy: Go the Distance Baseball, LLC)

(Courtesy: Go the Distance Baseball, LLC)

The site in rural Dyersville, Iowa, has long been a popular destination, since the 1989 Kevin Costner movie.

Thomas’ group purchased controlling interest in the movie site last year for an undisclosed amount. The company expects the overhaul to be completed in phases by the end of 2023.

The company also hopes to keep Major League Baseball coming back to the site after a successful game last season between the White Sox and New York Yankees. This season, the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds at the site on Aug. 11.