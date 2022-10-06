AMES, Iowa — A new neighborhood park will officially open Thursday afternoon in Ames.

The Tahira & Labh Hira Park gets its name from a couple who lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. It’s located at the corner of Westwood Drive and Woodland Street.

“When the former Edwards School was demolished, the City of Ames had a unique opportunity to create a park in an established neighborhood,” said Ames Parks and Recreation Director Keith Abraham. “Funds provided by the neighborhood were used to offset the school demolition, and we appreciate the generous contribution from the Hiras towards building the park.”

The couple contributed $50,000 to help develop the park.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 4:00 p.m. The Hiras will be attending as special guests.