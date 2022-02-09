DES MOINES, Iowa — Two more Grammy award-winning acts will be performing this summer at the Iowa State Fair.

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn and rapper Nelly are set to perform at the Grandstand on the first weekend of the Iowa State Fair.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of the country music duo Brooks & Dunn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Brooks & Dunn with special guest Alex Miller will perform on Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. Nelly with special guest Ginuwine will perform on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849. Tickets for Brooks & Dunn range from $47-92. Tickets for Nelly range from $30-$55.

This year’s Grandstand lineup is filling out. The Iowa State Fair previously announced that Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Skillet and John Crist are among the Grandstand acts in 2022.

The Iowa State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 11-21.