FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing on a Floyd County road under reconstruction.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the driver was traveling southbound on Highway 218 just north of Nashua at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday night. ISP reports the driver veered their Harley-Davidsion into the shoulder then back onto the road. The inertia threw the driver from the motorcycle.

The driver was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City for their injuries.

Iowa State Patrol have not revealed the identity of the driver.