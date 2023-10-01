DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of a crash involving serious injury.

According to DMPD, Saturday at 9:04 p.m. rescue personnel responded to E. 38th Street and Hubbell Avenue to the scene of a motorcycle and a car that had crashed into each other in the westbound lane of Hubbell.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures but the motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said the motorcyclist was a 21-year-old male. Two adults and one child were in the passenger car and no one was injured in that vehicle.

Police said that the preliminary investigation showed that the motorcycle, a 2017 Yamaha, was traveling a high rate of speed westbound on Hubbell Ave. and crashed into the the passenger vehicle, a 2008 Buick Enclave, when it was turning onto E. 38th street. Police also said that the motorcycle involved in the crash was reported stolen to DMPD on June 25, 2023.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

This is the 12th traffic-related fatality of the year and the third with a motorcycle involved.