AMES, Iowa — As the unofficial start of summer gets underway this weekend, you may not have to worry about mosquitoes as much as you normally would.

Iowa State’s Mosquito Surveillance program keeps track of mosquito populations and diseases they may be spreading across the state. The program’s supervisor, Ryan Smith, notes that dry conditions over the past few weeks has led to what is a seemingly quiet start to mosquito season.

Smith says it’s still early, but mosquitoes don’t look to be a huge issue this Memorial Day. Mosquito populations normally peak around late May to early June. But mosquitoes rapidly multiply upon the first big rain of the summer, which hasn’t happened yet.

Mosquito season stretches from May to October in central Iowa but can vary somewhat each year. The biggest concern in Iowa is the potential for the bugs to spread West Nile Virus, which Smith acknowledges kills a handful of people each year.

For that reason, Smith emphasizes the need for people to protect themselves from mosquitoes. He recommends bug spray containing deet as the most effective deterrent.

While the mosquito population may be off to a slow start, Smith expects numbers to pick up as rain chances increase in the coming weeks.