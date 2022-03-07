DES MOINES, Iowa — Efforts continue to help areas affected by the tornados that brought destruction and injury to Iowa communities on Saturday.

Hundreds of volunteers have already been on site of the damage in Madison and Lucas County helping with clean up and donations.

Here are some more ways Iowans can help:

The Madison County Disaster Recovery Fund. This money will be used to address immediate needs of those families that are not covered by state, federal and other non-profit programs.

Donating to the American Red Cross, currently they are only taking cash as they are not in need of clothes or food at this time.

Volunteering in Winterset. Due to school being delayed for 2 hours and the road conditions, they want anyone volunteering their time today to wait to go until 10 a.m. if you do plan on going to help with cleanup they are asking you to go to the chamber headquarters at 10 a.m.

Donations of items and food can be dropped off at new bridge church in Winterset. The address is 1305 West Jefferson Street.