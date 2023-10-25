UPDATE: The Story County Sheriff’s Office said Grace Cerka was located around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and is safe and well.

The SCSO offered thanks to everyone who spread information about the case.

No other details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY: ZEARING, Iowa – The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing juvenile who was last seen in Zearing.

Officials say Grace Cerka left her residence in Zearing around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’ 7” tall and about 150 pounds. She was last known to be wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and black circle glasses.

If you have any information on where Grace is, call the Story County Sheriff’s Office at 515-382-6566.