Dangerous weather, including at least one tornado, blew through Iowa Tuesday night and the WHO 13 Weather Team was on the air throughout the night in order to keep Iowans safe.

Because of the coverage of these life-threatening storms, some of NBC’s programming wasn’t aired in its entirety. But that doesn’t mean you can’t catch up on your favorite shows.

NBC’s rules won’t allow WHO 13 to replay shows that partially aired, but you can watch the following shows for free online:

Because Young Rock didn’t air at all, it can be replayed and will air at 2:00 a.m. Thursday on WHO 13. It can also be viewed for free here.