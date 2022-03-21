Iowa’s own Alisabeth Von Presley is taking the spotlight Monday night in NBC’s American Song Contest.

The show, based on the hugely popular Eurovision Song Contest, will feature performers from every state and territory in the nation. Each act will perform original songs, all in the hope of winning over America and snagging the most votes.

Von Presley, a native of Marion is described as, “a pink-haired pop rock artist raised on a well-balanced diet of Pat Benatar, a plateful of glitter and a touch of Midwestern sass.”

Though she lives in Cedar Rapids now, Von Presley has toured from Los Angeles to New York with her pop-rock shows that feature a flair for the dramatic and — of course – a lot of pink.

Von Presley will compete in Monday night’s show against 10 other acts. A national jury of music industry experts will pick one artist to automatically advance to the Semi-Finals from the show. America’s votes will help to decide which three additional artists will move on.

Check out a preview of all the artists performing in the first episode here.

You can watch Von Presley perform during American Song Contest between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on WHO 13. Vote for your favorite artist here.